BULLA project icon

BULLA

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

BULLA

/

TOKEN

Stats

Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$29.0

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

BULLA

/

TOKEN

BULLA FAQs

What is the market cap of BULLA?

The current market cap of BULLA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BULLA?

Currently N/A of BULLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $28.96 have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of BULLA?

The price of 1 BULLA currently costs N/A.

How many BULLA are there?

The current circulating supply of BULLA is 1B. This is the total amount of BULLA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BULLA?

BULLA currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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