What is the market cap of BULLA? The current market cap of BULLA is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BULLA? Currently N/A of BULLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 28.96 have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of BULLA? The price of 1 BULLA currently costs N/A.

How many BULLA are there? The current circulating supply of BULLA is 1B. This is the total amount of BULLA that is available.