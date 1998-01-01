What is the market cap of $BSV? The current market cap of $BSV is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of $BSV? Currently N/A of $BSV were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 195.09K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of $BSV? The price of 1 $BSV currently costs N/A.

How many $BSV are there? The current circulating supply of $BSV is 21M. This is the total amount of $BSV that is available.