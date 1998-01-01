What is the market cap of BFUSD? The current market cap of BFUSD is $ 1.32B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BFUSD? Currently 594.33K of BFUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 593.98K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of BFUSD? The price of 1 BFUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many BFUSD are there? The current circulating supply of BFUSD is 1.32B. This is the total amount of BFUSD that is available.