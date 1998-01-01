What is the market cap of Banana? The current market cap of Banana is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Banana? Currently N/A of Banana were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 60.61K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Banana? The price of 1 Banana currently costs N/A.

How many Banana are there? The current circulating supply of Banana is 4.92M. This is the total amount of Banana that is available.