Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.001028

Stats

Market Cap
$89.46M
FDV
$102.49M
Circulating Supply
86.781B
Total Supply
99.72B
24h Volume
$63.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.001028

Blockworks Research

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Gains Network’s Revamped Design: A Look into its Sustainability

Gains Network’s Revamped Design: A Look into its Sustainability

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About

Amp is a digital collateral token that offers instant, verifiable collateralization for any kind of value transfer. Projects like Flexa use Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.

Amp FAQs

What is the market cap of Amp?

The current market cap of Amp is $89.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Amp?

Currently 61.27B of Amp were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $62.96M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.70%.

What is the current price of Amp?

The price of 1 Amp currently costs $0.00.

How many Amp are there?

The current circulating supply of Amp is 86.78B. This is the total amount of Amp that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Amp?

Amp currently ranks 257 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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