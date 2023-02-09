What is the market cap of Amp? The current market cap of Amp is $ 89.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Amp? Currently 61.27B of Amp were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 62.96M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.70%.

What is the current price of Amp? The price of 1 Amp currently costs $0.00.

How many Amp are there? The current circulating supply of Amp is 86.78B. This is the total amount of Amp that is available.