What is the market cap of Aave? The current market cap of Aave is $ 1.46B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aave? Currently 2.93M of Aave were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 281.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.53%.

What is the current price of Aave? The price of 1 Aave currently costs $96.07.

How many Aave are there? The current circulating supply of Aave is 15.18M. This is the total amount of Aave that is available.