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Related Assets

GHOGHO
Token

$96.07

Stats

Market Cap
$1.46B
FDV
$1.54B
Circulating Supply
15.176M
Total Supply
16M
24h Volume
$281.5M
Open Interest
$21.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$96.07

Blockworks Research

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About

Aave is an open-source and non-custodial protocol to earn interest on deposits and borrow assets with a variable or stable interest rate. It also enables ultra-short duration, uncollateralized flash loans designed to be integrated into other products and services.

Aave FAQs

What is the market cap of Aave?

The current market cap of Aave is $1.46B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aave?

Currently 2.93M of Aave were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $281.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.53%.

What is the current price of Aave?

The price of 1 Aave currently costs $96.07.

How many Aave are there?

The current circulating supply of Aave is 15.18M. This is the total amount of Aave that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aave?

Aave currently ranks 52 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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