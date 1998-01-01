$0.09513
Total Score
Unrated
$0.09513
What is the market cap of 1INCH?
The current market cap of 1INCH is $133.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of 1INCH?
Currently 96.77M of 1INCH were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.21M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.26%.
What is the current price of 1INCH?
The price of 1 1INCH currently costs $0.10.
How many 1INCH are there?
The current circulating supply of 1INCH is 1.4B. This is the total amount of 1INCH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of 1INCH?
1INCH currently ranks 201 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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