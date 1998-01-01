Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.09513

Stats

Market Cap
$133.6M
FDV
$142.69M
Circulating Supply
1.405B
Total Supply
1.5B
24h Volume
$9.2M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.09513

About

The 1inch Network unites three separate decentralized protocols, aggregating liquidity from a variety of decentralized exchanges to facilitate cost-efficient transactions. Its native token, the 1inch token (1INCH) serves two primary purposes: As a governance token granting voting rights towards the 1inch DAO and as a utility token, where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol. It will also be used in the tokenomics of all future protocols developed by the 1inch Network.

1INCH FAQs

What is the market cap of 1INCH?

The current market cap of 1INCH is $133.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 1INCH?

Currently 96.77M of 1INCH were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.21M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.26%.

What is the current price of 1INCH?

The price of 1 1INCH currently costs $0.10.

How many 1INCH are there?

The current circulating supply of 1INCH is 1.4B. This is the total amount of 1INCH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 1INCH?

1INCH currently ranks 201 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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