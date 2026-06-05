A critical bug in Zcash's Orchard shielded pool could have minted unlimited counterfeit ZEC — and it sat there for 4 years. The price has lost ~47% in three days. David walks through what happened, why ZK trust keeps mattering, and what it means for holders. Plus: Polymarket's UMA ruling that Strategy didn't sell Bitcoin (it did), and the end of the Bitcoin ETF outflow streak.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:11 ) Zcash Crash

( 14:53 ) Polymarket Strategy Drama

( 23:39 ) ETF Flows Update





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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



