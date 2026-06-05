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Brutal Zcash Bug Sat Hidden for 4 Years

A critical bug in Zcash's Orchard shielded pool could have minted unlimited counterfeit ZEC — and it sat there for 4 years. The price has lost ~47% in three days. David walks through what happened, why ZK trust keeps mattering, and what it means for holders. Plus: Polymarket's UMA ruling that Strategy didn't sell Bitcoin (it did), and the end of the Bitcoin ETF outflow streak.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:11) Zcash Crash

(14:53) Polymarket Strategy Drama

(23:39) ETF Flows Update


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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