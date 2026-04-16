Crypto Fed Chair, Polymarket Bots, and the Faketoshi Movie
Trump's Fed pick has 30-plus crypto investments — and that's just what he could disclose. David walks through Warsh's filing, a Polymarket bot built on the theory that nothing ever happens, and Hollywood's Craig Wright blockbuster.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:21) Trying Something New
(02:47) Kevin Warsh
(08:58) Nexo Ad
(09:34) Nothing Ever Happens Polymarket Bot
(18:47) Nexo Ad
(19:38) Thoughts on Upcoming Craig Wright Bitcoin Thriller
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.