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Crypto Fed Chair, Polymarket Bots, and the Faketoshi Movie

Trump's Fed pick has 30-plus crypto investments — and that's just what he could disclose. David walks through Warsh's filing, a Polymarket bot built on the theory that nothing ever happens, and Hollywood's Craig Wright blockbuster.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Introduction

(00:21) Trying Something New

(02:47) Kevin Warsh

(08:58) Nexo Ad

(09:34) Nothing Ever Happens Polymarket Bot

(18:47) Nexo Ad

(19:38) Thoughts on Upcoming Craig Wright Bitcoin Thriller



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› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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