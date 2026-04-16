Trump's Fed pick has 30-plus crypto investments — and that's just what he could disclose. David walks through Warsh's filing, a Polymarket bot built on the theory that nothing ever happens, and Hollywood's Craig Wright blockbuster.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 00:21 ) Trying Something New

( 02:47 ) Kevin Warsh

( 08:58 ) Nexo Ad

( 09:34 ) Nothing Ever Happens Polymarket Bot

( 18:47 ) Nexo Ad

( 19:38 ) Thoughts on Upcoming Craig Wright Bitcoin Thriller









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



