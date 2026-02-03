Privacy is back at the center of crypto’s narrative. This episode examines the limits of on-chain privacy, the role of KYC and the app layer, and how crypto onboarding has changed — before closing with Andrew M. Bailey of the Bitcoin Policy Institute. Enjoy! As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice. – Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres Follow Andrew: https://x.com/resistancemoney Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis — Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 01:20 The Limits of On-Chain Privacy 3:00 Reality of the App Layer 7:57 DAS Promo 8:44 From Self-Mining to KYC Funnels 11:14 The Future of Privacy in Crypto 14:49 Interview with Andrew M. Bailey — Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.