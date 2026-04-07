Are AI Agents Actually Using Crypto? | The Breakdown

AI agents are coming online fast — and the payment rails for that world are being built right now.

David breaks down the race between Coinbase’s x402 and Stripe’s Machine Payments Protocol, the rise of agentic commerce, and why crypto may have a natural edge, before sitting down with Jordan Liu of AIsa.

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TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:30 ) Tool Time

( 03:45 ) AI-doption

( 05:48 ) Nexo Ad

( 06:30 ) When in Doubt, Incentivize

( 07:36 ) Interview with Jordan Liu

( 12:24 ) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo

( 14:09 ) Interview with Jordan Liu (Con’t)





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› Jordan Liu (AIsa) — https://aisa.one/

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis





SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.