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Venice Is Now a Crypto-AI Unicorn — But Its Token Tanked 50%

VVV is down 50% on news that should be good for Venice. David unpacks why — covering the token vs. equity distinction, Dragonfly's reasoning, and what the onchain data says about how many people are actually using Venice's paid features right now.


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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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