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BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Is $13 Billion Underwater

BlackRock's IBIT is sitting about $13 billion underwater on its Bitcoin holdings. Every ETH ETF is in the red. David walks through which funds bought the top, which took profit, and what happens to crypto if ETF holders finally crack. Plus: a preview of DAS Asia and DAS London, and the SpaceX pre-IPO trade on Hyperliquid.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:16) Crypto ETFs

(15:54) DAS Events 2026

(18:07) SpaceX Perps


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



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