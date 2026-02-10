home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Crypto’s Ownership Problem | The Breakdown

What does it actually mean to "own" a token? As regulation catches up, the token economy may be facing its biggest identity crisis yet. Plus, a conversation with Paul Dylan-Ennis.


Thanks for tuning in!


As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Paul: https://x.com/post_polar_

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/


Timestamps:

(00:00) Intro

(00:57) You Will Eat The Bugs

(03:18) Ownership Vs Access

(06:23) Regulatory Arbitrage

(08:55) DAS Promo

(09:44) The Triangle of Decentralization

(15:37) Onchain-Offchain Symmetry

(17:14) Interview with Paul Dylan-Ennis


- -

Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact