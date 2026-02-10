What does it actually mean to "own" a token? As regulation catches up, the token economy may be facing its biggest identity crisis yet. Plus, a conversation with Paul Dylan-Ennis.





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:57 ) You Will Eat The Bugs

( 03:18 ) Ownership Vs Access

( 06:23 ) Regulatory Arbitrage

( 08:55 ) DAS Promo

( 09:44 ) The Triangle of Decentralization

( 15:37 ) Onchain-Offchain Symmetry

( 17:14 ) Interview with Paul Dylan-Ennis





