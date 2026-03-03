Crypto VC Is Not The Problem | The Breakdown

Are retail investors just exit liquidity? We unpack the token premium, forced price discovery, and what Ethereum and Tron data reveals about when fundamentals actually matter. Featuring insights from Haseeb Qureshi of Dragonfly.





As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

–

Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Haseeb: https://x.com/hosseeb

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis

—





Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at nexo.com/breakdown

__





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





—--

Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:26 ) Premium Economy

( 03:21 ) Same, But Different

( 04:59 ) Nexo Ad

( 05:27 ) DAS Promo

( 06:20 ) Price Is Like An Onion

( 11:18 ) Nexo Ad

( 12:07 ) Interview with Haseeb Qureshi





- -

Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



