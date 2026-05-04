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Clavicular x Polymarket, the CLARITY Act, and What MegaETH Tells Us About Retail | The Breakdown

David runs through three Monday morning stories: the viral Clavicular clip with Polymarket’s CMO, the CLARITY Act’s compromise on stablecoin yield, and MegaETH’s adoption numbers a week into its points campaign.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:06) Clavicular and Polymarket CMO

(09:20) Nexo Ad

(09:57) CLARITY Act Update

(15:03) Nexo Ad

(15:54) MegaETH Performance



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› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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