Clavicular x Polymarket, the CLARITY Act, and What MegaETH Tells Us About Retail | The Breakdown
David runs through three Monday morning stories: the viral Clavicular clip with Polymarket’s CMO, the CLARITY Act’s compromise on stablecoin yield, and MegaETH’s adoption numbers a week into its points campaign.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:06) Clavicular and Polymarket CMO
(09:20) Nexo Ad
(09:57) CLARITY Act Update
(15:03) Nexo Ad
(15:54) MegaETH Performance
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.