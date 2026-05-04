Clavicular x Polymarket, the CLARITY Act, and What MegaETH Tells Us About Retail | The Breakdown

David runs through three Monday morning stories: the viral Clavicular clip with Polymarket’s CMO, the CLARITY Act’s compromise on stablecoin yield, and MegaETH’s adoption numbers a week into its points campaign.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:06 ) Clavicular and Polymarket CMO

( 09:20 ) Nexo Ad

( 09:57 ) CLARITY Act Update

( 15:03 ) Nexo Ad

( 15:54 ) MegaETH Performance









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



