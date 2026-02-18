home

podcasts

The Breakdown

ep.

/

Crypto Can Build The Agent Economy | The Breakdown

Daniel Shapiro joins to break down why AI and crypto may be destined to converge — from agent payments and identity to privacy, data markets, and the next big investable primitive.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact