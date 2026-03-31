While The Breakdown is between seasons, we’re sharing a panel from Digital Assets Summit featuring the team behind Inflection Point. The conversation explores how investors should think about crypto valuations, what gives L1s value, and why there’s still no shared framework for pricing blockchain networks.





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Follow Blockworks Research: https://x.com/blockworksres

Follow Inflection Point: inflectionpoint.carrd.co

Follow Matt: https://x.com/Matt_Hougan

David: https://x.com/dlawant

Michael: https://x.com/marcryptonio

Marc: https://x.com/marcarjoon





Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis





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Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:46 ) Crypto Valuation Models Are Broken

( 10:01 ) Nexo Ad

( 10:42 ) Revenue Isn’t the Answer

( 16:23 ) One Asset Class or Many?

( 18:43 ) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo

( 20:23 ) Network Effects Need Revenue

( 26:03 ) Blockspace Isn’t A Commodity

( 31:20 ) Institutions Need Intellectual Permission





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Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



