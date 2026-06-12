SpaceX Just Became the Most Valuable Post-IPO Company Ever
It's SpaceX IPO day, and it’s on track to be the most valuable post-IPO company in history — $1.77T, surpassing Saudi Aramco. David walks through the numbers, the pre-IPO trade on Hyperliquid, and why the edge wore off months ago. Plus: Nakamoto selling Bitcoin while Tom Lee's BitMine keeps stacking ETH, and where prediction market volumes are during the NBA Finals.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:08) SpaceX IPO
(07:27) Treasury Companies
(15:47) Prediction Markets
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.