The race to be the "most used blockchain" misses the point. This episode examines the metrics behind Solana vs Ethereum — and why usage, revenue, and adoption are being misunderstood — followed by a discussion with Nick Almond on where these networks are actually headed. Thanks for tuning in! As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice. — Timestamps: ( 00:00 ) Intro - The Fight Over 'Real' Crypto Metrics ( 1:43 ) Ethereum By The Numbers ( 3:56 ) Is Solana The 'Most Used Chain?' ( 6:09 ) Why No Single Chain Can Win Everything ( 11:47 ) Different Chains, Different Jobs ( 14:00 ) Interview with Nick Almond