David sits down with Paul Dylan-Ennis — lecturer at University College Dublin and member of the Ethereum Foundation’s Silviculture Society — to map the split between the EF and the newly-formed ETH Labs.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 00:41 ) EF Silviculture Society

( 03:28 ) Full Cypherpunk

( 14:15 ) Roadmaps and Governance

( 17:58 ) Capture Resistance Concerns

( 24:19 ) What is Ethereum Success

( 27:13 ) New Primitives and AI

( 32:32 ) Ossification Timeline









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› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› Paul Dylan-Ennis — https://x.com/post_polar_

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW

› The Breakdown Newsletter — https://blockworks.com/newsletter/the-breakdown





DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



