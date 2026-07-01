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2 Groups Now Control Ethereum's Future. Here's What They Want.

David sits down with Paul Dylan-Ennis — lecturer at University College Dublin and member of the Ethereum Foundation’s Silviculture Society — to map the split between the EF and the newly-formed ETH Labs.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(00:41) EF Silviculture Society

(03:28) Full Cypherpunk

(14:15) Roadmaps and Governance

(17:58) Capture Resistance Concerns

(24:19) What is Ethereum Success

(27:13) New Primitives and AI

(32:32) Ossification Timeline



FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› Paul Dylan-Ennis — https://x.com/post_polar_

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW

› The Breakdown Newsletter — https://blockworks.com/newsletter/the-breakdown


DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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