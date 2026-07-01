2 Groups Now Control Ethereum's Future. Here's What They Want.
David sits down with Paul Dylan-Ennis — lecturer at University College Dublin and member of the Ethereum Foundation’s Silviculture Society — to map the split between the EF and the newly-formed ETH Labs.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(00:41) EF Silviculture Society
(03:28) Full Cypherpunk
(14:15) Roadmaps and Governance
(17:58) Capture Resistance Concerns
(24:19) What is Ethereum Success
(27:13) New Primitives and AI
(32:32) Ossification Timeline
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› The Breakdown Newsletter — https://blockworks.com/newsletter/the-breakdown
DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.