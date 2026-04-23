Mythos Leaks, Crypto in the Strait of Hormuz, and DoorDash Stablecoins | The Breakdown

Someone guessed Anthropic’s Mythos URL, gained unauthorized access to the most hyped AI model in history, and used it to build websites.





David covers three stories from the week: the Mythos breach, a Tether scam in the Strait of Hormuz, and DoorDash’s stablecoin announcement.





We unpack why Project Glasswing looks like marketing by association, how scammers are demanding Bitcoin and Tether for Hormuz transit, and whether DoorDash + Tempo passes David’s three-prong crypto test. Enjoy!

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TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:08 ) Unauthorized Mythos Access

( 08:16 ) Nexo Ad

( 08:51 ) Hormuz Scam Messages

( 13:12 ) Nexo Ad

( 14:04 ) DoorDash Stablecoin Payments

( 22:48 ) Korean Wolf Memecoin









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.







