How Crypto Is Fighting Back Against North Korea | The Breakdown

North Korea has had IT workers embedded in DeFi protocols since DeFi Summer — and they’re pretty good devs.

Nick Bax, blockchain investigator and SEAL 911 incident responder, joins us to break down how crypto crime has evolved from SIM swaps to nation-state social engineering.

We unpack the Monero inflation bug, Arbitrum’s 9/12 multisig gold standard, how DPRK workers now use facilitators to rent real identities, and what it actually takes to break into onchain investigation. Enjoy!

TIMESTAMPS:





( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:01 ) DeFi is Under Attack

( 03:11 ) Contagion Onchain

( 04:40 ) Nexo Ad

( 05:16 ) Nick Bax Interview

( 06:40 ) Incident Response Triage

( 08:43 ) Preemptive Due Diligence

( 10:20 ) From SIM Swaps To Remote Access

( 13:45 ) Multisig Best Practices

( 14:37 ) AI Speeds Up Attacks

( 15:36 ) Nexo Ad

( 17:14 ) Decentralization Tradeoffs

( 19:17 ) Monero Bug Hard Fork

( 20:05 ) Trusting Multisig Guardians

( 21:05 ) Two Of Five Risks

( 22:00 ) DeFi Decentralization Debate

( 23:41 ) Proactive Threat Hunting

( 25:25 ) DPRK Worker Red Flags

( 27:32 ) Security Teams And Intel

( 30:21 ) Thorchain And Laundering

( 33:26 ) Whack A Mole Reality

( 35:31 ) Becoming Onchain Investigator

( 37:06 ) Closing Thoughts









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



