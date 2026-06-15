The US Just Made the Case for Open-Source AI
Anthropic released Fable V — a wrapper around its Mythos model with strict guardrails. Within 24 hours, the White House forced it offline over a jailbreak that exposed Mythos's full cyber capabilities. David walks through David Sack’s thread, the export control, and why this is the strongest case yet for running your own open-source AI at home. Plus: Blockworks just acquired Messari, and the SpaceX IPO turned into a mess on crypto exchanges. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:24) Anthropic
(11:57) Blockworks Acquires Messari
(14:38) SpaceX IPO
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› David — https://x.com/dcanellis
› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW
› The Breakdown Newsletter — https://blockworks.com/newsletter/the-breakdown
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to the Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.