The US Just Made the Case for Open-Source AI

Anthropic released Fable V — a wrapper around its Mythos model with strict guardrails. Within 24 hours, the White House forced it offline over a jailbreak that exposed Mythos's full cyber capabilities. David walks through David Sack’s thread, the export control, and why this is the strongest case yet for running your own open-source AI at home. Plus: Blockworks just acquired Messari, and the SpaceX IPO turned into a mess on crypto exchanges. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:24 ) Anthropic

( 11:57 ) Blockworks Acquires Messari

( 14:38 ) SpaceX IPO





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



