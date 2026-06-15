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The US Just Made the Case for Open-Source AI

Anthropic released Fable V — a wrapper around its Mythos model with strict guardrails. Within 24 hours, the White House forced it offline over a jailbreak that exposed Mythos's full cyber capabilities. David walks through David Sack’s thread, the export control, and why this is the strongest case yet for running your own open-source AI at home. Plus: Blockworks just acquired Messari, and the SpaceX IPO turned into a mess on crypto exchanges. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:24) Anthropic

(11:57) Blockworks Acquires Messari

(14:38) SpaceX IPO


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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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