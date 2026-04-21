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Can AI Actually Trade Crypto? | The Breakdown

Crypto might be the world’s best test bed for AI trading — and Virtuals Protocol is running the experiment live.

Weekee Tiew, co-founder of Virtuals Protocol, joins us to explain Degen Claw, their AI Council judging system, and why agents will soon replace wallets.

We unpack why pure P&L is the wrong benchmark, how the trench agent concept could reshape portfolio management, and what crypto’s role is in the future of finance. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Introduction

(05:29) Nexo Ad

(06:03) Interview with WeeKee

(09:28) Bot Strategies and Purpose of Agentic Trading

(12:16) How the “AI Council” Works

(14:39) Nexo Ad

(15:33) How Automation Fits into Benchmarks

(19:37) Incentives

(24:07) What Makes You Bullish on AI Agents and Crypto in Trading?

(26:35) LLMs vs Quants

(28:53) The Ultimate Bull Case


FOLLOW GUEST

› Weekee Tiew (Virtuals Protocol) — https://x.com/everythingempty


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW


SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown



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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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The Breakdown

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