Crypto might be the world’s best test bed for AI trading — and Virtuals Protocol is running the experiment live.

Weekee Tiew, co-founder of Virtuals Protocol, joins us to explain Degen Claw, their AI Council judging system, and why agents will soon replace wallets.

We unpack why pure P&L is the wrong benchmark, how the trench agent concept could reshape portfolio management, and what crypto’s role is in the future of finance. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 05:29 ) Nexo Ad

( 06:03 ) Interview with WeeKee

( 09:28 ) Bot Strategies and Purpose of Agentic Trading

( 12:16 ) How the “AI Council” Works

( 14:39 ) Nexo Ad

( 15:33 ) How Automation Fits into Benchmarks

( 19:37 ) Incentives

( 24:07 ) What Makes You Bullish on AI Agents and Crypto in Trading?

( 26:35 ) LLMs vs Quants

( 28:53 ) The Ultimate Bull Case





FOLLOW GUEST

› Weekee Tiew (Virtuals Protocol) — https://x.com/everythingempty





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› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW





SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown









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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



