Can AI Actually Trade Crypto? | The Breakdown
Crypto might be the world’s best test bed for AI trading — and Virtuals Protocol is running the experiment live.
Weekee Tiew, co-founder of Virtuals Protocol, joins us to explain Degen Claw, their AI Council judging system, and why agents will soon replace wallets.
We unpack why pure P&L is the wrong benchmark, how the trench agent concept could reshape portfolio management, and what crypto’s role is in the future of finance. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Introduction
(05:29) Nexo Ad
(06:03) Interview with WeeKee
(09:28) Bot Strategies and Purpose of Agentic Trading
(12:16) How the “AI Council” Works
(14:39) Nexo Ad
(15:33) How Automation Fits into Benchmarks
(19:37) Incentives
(24:07) What Makes You Bullish on AI Agents and Crypto in Trading?
(26:35) LLMs vs Quants
(28:53) The Ultimate Bull Case
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› Weekee Tiew (Virtuals Protocol) — https://x.com/everythingempty
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.