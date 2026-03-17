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Why I’m Hosting The Breakdown | David Canellis | The Breakdown

As a new season of The Breakdown approaches, David takes a moment to introduce himself and explain how he thinks about Bitcoin, crypto culture, and the industry’s next phase.

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis


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Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:04) My Crypto Origin Story

(04:07) From Trading to Crypto Media

(08:47) What Crypto Means Now

(13:32) AI, Autonomy, and What’s Next


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Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.


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