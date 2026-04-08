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The Three Layers of AI Agent Commerce with Jordan Liu | The Breakdown

x402 just got a lot bigger. The Linux Foundation is now backing it — and maybe Amazon, Google, Stripe, Mastercard, and American Express along with them.

In this episode, David sits down with Jordan Liu, co-founder of AIsa — one of earliest builders in the x402 ecosystem, with over 20 million microtransactions already processed.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:42) What AISA Builds

(02:55) X40 Goes Linux

(07:30) Nexo Ad

(08:07) Adoption and Micropayments

(19:58) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo

(21:38) Adoption and Micropayments (Con’t)

(25:06) Protocols Roadblocks Future


FOLLOW GUEST

› Jordan Liu (AIsa) — [GUEST TWITTER — to be filled in]


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW


SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



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