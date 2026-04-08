The Three Layers of AI Agent Commerce with Jordan Liu | The Breakdown
x402 just got a lot bigger. The Linux Foundation is now backing it — and maybe Amazon, Google, Stripe, Mastercard, and American Express along with them.
In this episode, David sits down with Jordan Liu, co-founder of AIsa — one of earliest builders in the x402 ecosystem, with over 20 million microtransactions already processed.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:42) What AISA Builds
(02:55) X40 Goes Linux
(07:30) Nexo Ad
(08:07) Adoption and Micropayments
(19:58) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo
(21:38) Adoption and Micropayments (Con’t)
(25:06) Protocols Roadblocks Future
FOLLOW GUEST
› Jordan Liu (AIsa) — [GUEST TWITTER — to be filled in]
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› David — https://x.com/dcanellis
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› NEXO
Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.