The Three Layers of AI Agent Commerce with Jordan Liu | The Breakdown

x402 just got a lot bigger. The Linux Foundation is now backing it — and maybe Amazon, Google, Stripe, Mastercard, and American Express along with them.

In this episode, David sits down with Jordan Liu, co-founder of AIsa — one of earliest builders in the x402 ecosystem, with over 20 million microtransactions already processed.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:42 ) What AISA Builds

( 02:55 ) X40 Goes Linux

( 07:30 ) Nexo Ad

( 08:07 ) Adoption and Micropayments

( 19:58 ) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo

( 21:38 ) Adoption and Micropayments (Con’t)

( 25:06 ) Protocols Roadblocks Future





FOLLOW GUEST

› Jordan Liu (AIsa) — [GUEST TWITTER — to be filled in]





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SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown





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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.







