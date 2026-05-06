Coinbase's AI Layoffs, a16z's $2.2B Fund, and Strategy's $12.5B Loss | The Breakdown
David covers three Wednesday stories: Coinbase laying off 14% of staff, a16z Crypto raising $2.2 billion, and Strategy losing $12.5 billion as CEO Phong Le floats selling bitcoin.
We also unpack the AI-first layoff narrative, the potential return of the infra supercycle ($6B+ raised across crypto VCs in 2026), and why a Cambrian explosion of DATs and ETFs might absorb whatever Saylor has to offload. Enjoy!
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TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:17) Coinbase Layoffs
(07:15) Nexo Ad
(07:50) Coinbase Layoffs (Cont.)
(10:30) a16z Crypto Fund 5
(15:17) Nexo Ad
(16:09) a16z Crypto Fund 5 (Cont.)
(22:30) Strategy Losses
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