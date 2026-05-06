David covers three Wednesday stories: Coinbase laying off 14% of staff, a16z Crypto raising $2.2 billion, and Strategy losing $12.5 billion as CEO Phong Le floats selling bitcoin.

We also unpack the AI-first layoff narrative, the potential return of the infra supercycle ($6B+ raised across crypto VCs in 2026), and why a Cambrian explosion of DATs and ETFs might absorb whatever Saylor has to offload. Enjoy!

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TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:17 ) Coinbase Layoffs

( 07:15 ) Nexo Ad

( 07:50 ) Coinbase Layoffs (Cont.)

( 10:30 ) a16z Crypto Fund 5

( 15:17 ) Nexo Ad

( 16:09 ) a16z Crypto Fund 5 (Cont.)

( 22:30 ) Strategy Losses









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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



