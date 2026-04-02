While The Breakdown is between seasons, we’re bringing some of our favorite conversations from across Blockworks onto the feed.





In this episode of Forward Guidance, Felix Jauvin sits down with Fed Governor Stephen Miran at DAS to discuss why he believes inflation fears are overstated, why the Fed may still be too restrictive, and how AI, deregulation, and stablecoins could all shape the future of monetary policy.





FOLLOW GUEST

› Federal Reserve – https://x.com/federalreserve









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





›David https://x.com/dcanellis





TIMECODES

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:36 ) Why Miran Dissented

( 05:10 ) Nexo Ad

( 05:44 ) Looking Through Oil Shocks

( 07:32 ) AI And Deregulation Disinflate

( 11:04 ) The Case For Neutral

( 13:26 ) What Sets Neutral Rates

( 17:03 ) Nexo Ad and Blockworks IR Promo

( 18:47 ) Where “Running It Hot” Narrative Fails

( 26:01 ) Skinny Master Accounts

( 28:00 ) Stablecoins And Dollar Demand





SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance or The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.