Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by Anas Khader, Founder of Flash Trade, to discuss the protocol’s journey from building alongside Mango Markets to launching a Solana-native perpetuals exchange. We cover Flash Trade’s pool-to-peer liquidity model, expansion into equities, commodities, and forex perps, its new Magic Block-powered execution engine, security and oracle design, the future of 24/7 markets, and how Solana’s evolving infrastructure is shaping the next generation of onchain trading.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:18 ) Flash Trade Origin Story

( 6:23 ) Pool-To-Peer Perps

( 11:22 ) New Asset Markets

( 16:46 ) Magic Block Design

( 26:08 ) Competing In Perps

( 32:08 ) Oracle And Security Risks

( 39:15 ) Next Perps Frontier

( 42:49 ) Solana's Growth Path

( 48:04 ) Solana UX Improvements

( 51:07 ) Try Flash V2

( 52:13 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.