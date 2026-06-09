Gm! In this episode we’re joined by Ben Nadareski, Co-Founder and CEO of Solstice, to discuss his background in traditional finance and crypto, the development of Solstice’s tokenized yield infrastructure on Solana, and the roles of its USX, eUSX, and SLX assets. We also cover institutional and retail adoption, delta-neutral and private credit strategies, planned AI-focused products, token utility, regulatory considerations, and the broader goal of making yield-generating financial products accessible onchain.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:41 ) Ben’s Crypto Origin

( 7:30 ) What Solstice Builds

( 12:02 ) How Solstice’s Yield Engine Works

( 16:09 ) Solstice vs Ethena

( 19:09 ) New Yield Strategies

( 26:04 ) Tokenized Yield Versus Vaults

( 29:27 ) Who Uses Solstice?

( 37:25 ) Regulatory Roadblocks

( 42:38 ) SLX Token Utility

( 47:29 ) Solstice In 2027

( 49:36 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.