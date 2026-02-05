Gm! In this episode Danny, Dan and Ian discuss recent market volatility across crypto and commodities, onchain performance during stress events, chain fee dynamics, AI agents interacting with crypto rails, and Pump.fun’s revenue, buybacks, and long-term value capture debate.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:30 ) Market Stress and Onchain Performance

( 19:54 ) AI Agents and Crypto Rails

( 34:34 ) Pump.fun: Revenue, Buybacks, and Memecoin Markets

( 42:58 ) Solana and the Value Capture Debate

( 1:05:04 ) Closing Comments

