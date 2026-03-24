Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Kru and Cal, co-founders of Umbra, to discuss building privacy infrastructure on Solana using MPC and zero-knowledge technologies. We cover product design, compliance, SDK integrations, and how privacy could drive institutional adoption and improve crypto usability.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:12 ) Founders' Backgrounds

( 5:53 ) Why Privacy Matters Now

( 7:38 ) What Umbra Is Building

( 12:01 ) How Privacy Works

( 15:57 ) Expansion and Regulation

( 22:50 ) UX, Adoption, and Business Model

( 26:32 ) Token and Roadmap

( 32:07 ) Future of Privacy

( 41:57 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.