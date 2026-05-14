Gm! In today’s episode we’re joined by Lucas Bruder, CEO of Jito Labs, to discuss the launch of JTX, a new Solana trading platform focused on professional retail users. We also cover transaction execution, Bam infrastructure, pricing improvements, competition with centralized exchanges, Solana market structure, prediction markets, privacy features, and Jito’s long-term vision for onchain trading.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:14 ) What Is JTX?

( 3:35 ) Building Better Trading UX

( 7:02 ) Bam Plugins And Pricing

( 9:11 ) Winning Hyperliquid Traders

( 12:48 ) Everything Exchange Thesis

( 14:00 ) Solana Market Structure

( 17:00 ) 12 Month Success Vision

( 18:22 ) Jito Product Synergies

( 20:52 ) Vertical Integration Concerns

( 22:52 ) Private Order Automation

( 23:52 ) Desktop First, Mobile Soon

( 25:28 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.