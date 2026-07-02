Gm! In today's episode, we discuss Strategy's Bitcoin treasury approach, whether crypto markets can decouple from Bitcoin, slowing momentum in tokenized stocks, listing strategies for onchain equities, the battle between Solana, Hyperliquid, and centralized exchanges, and whether renewed meme coin activity signals a broader revival in Solana trading.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:43 ) Strategy’s Bitcoin Dilemma

( 6:51 ) Can Crypto Decouple From Bitcoin?

( 10:54 ) Tokenized Stocks Cool Off

( 18:03 ) Solana Spot vs Hyperliquid Perps

( 24:26 ) Coinbase, Binance, and Onchain Rails

( 34:49 ) Meme Coins Return?

( 43:09 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.