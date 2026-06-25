Gm! In this episode, we break down the latest developments in tokenized equities, including Backpack’s stock offerings on Solana and growing competition from Base. We also discuss the rise of social trading platforms like Fomo, Noble Mobile’s acquisition of Helium Mobile, Helium’s evolving network economics, HIP-149, and what these changes could mean for the next phase of growth across the DePIN sector.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:04 ) Tokenized Equities Heat Up

( 9:21 ) Coinbase, IPOs, and Listings

( 19:26 ) Fomo’s Big Raise

( 23:26 ) Can Fomo Escape Memes?

( 33:03 ) Noble Acquires Helium Mobile

( 37:56 ) Helium Economics and HIP-149

( 48:10 ) DePIN’s New Funding Models

( 53:39 ) Geodnet Bucks the Trend

( 56:47 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.