Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Misha Putiatin, Co-Founder of Symbiotic, to discuss the evolution of shared collateral infrastructure, the launch of Core V2, and the future of bringing real-world assets onchain. We also cover liquidity, composability, risk management, compliance challenges, institutional adoption, and Symbiotic’s roadmap for expanding collateral markets and DeFi integrations.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:14 ) Misha’s Crypto Origin

( 6:38 ) Beyond Shared Security

( 9:32 ) Permissionless Collateral Markets

( 13:02 ) Core V2 Explained

( 16:15 ) Unlocking RWA Liquidity

( 22:04 ) Making RWAs Composable

( 31:09 ) Managing Collateral Risk

( 40:30 ) Symbiotic’s Next Milestones

( 48:10 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.