Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Ian Unsworth, Co-founder of Kairos Research, to break down the KelpDAO hack and its impact on DeFi, from liquidity outflows to risk management. We also cover stablecoin yield strategies, Ethena’s backing model, Layer 2 risks like Scroll, and emerging infrastructure like DoubleZero Edge.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:56 ) rsETH Hack

( 11:40 ) Are DeFi Rates Worth It?

( 19:45 ) Scroll’s Gas Price Controversy

( 25:46 ) Ethena’s Backing and Yield Model

( 38:48 ) Why DoubleZero Edge Matters

( 45:39 ) Solana Value Capture Debate

( 58:22 ) Where DoubleZero Goes Next

( 1:00:55 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.