Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by Austin Federa, Co-Founder of DoubleZero, to discuss the network’s growth, its shift to Edge-based data monetization, and the role of high-speed data in trading. We also cover Solana’s roadmap, validator dynamics, DeFi fairness, and evolving Foundation strategy amid shifting regulatory and institutional conditions.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:39 ) DoubleZero Growth Update

( 3:41 ) Why Edge Changes Revenue

( 6:48 ) Why APIs Are Too Slow

( 9:22 ) How Shreds Create Alpha

( 16:13 ) Can DeFi Be Fair?

( 20:07 ) Alpenglow and Constellation

( 28:58 ) What Comes Next?

( 31:01 ) Solana Foundation’s New Playbook

( 35:02 ) Where Foundations Should Compete

( 46:51 ) Edge Launch Timeline

( 47:46 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.