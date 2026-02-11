Gm! In this episode we cover Solana’s recent onchain performance, revenue trends, and upcoming network upgrades. We also discuss ecosystem token dispersion, client competition between Jito BAM and Harmonic, market structure challenges for perps, Prop AMM profitability metrics, and MetaDAO’s shift toward uncapped ICO raises and permissionless scaling.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:13 ) Solana Metrics, Upgrades, and Ecosystem Shifts

( 27:33 ) Prop AMMs: Volume vs. Profitability

( 36:15 ) ICO Design & Launchpad Models

( 56:33 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.