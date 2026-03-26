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Designing the Future of Payments Systems | Konstantin Richter & Tom Zschach

Gm! This episode features a panel from DAS New York with Konstantin Richter and Tom Zschach. The discussion covers traditional financial infrastructure, the integration of digital assets, and emerging concepts like agentic payments, along with regulatory gaps, system design challenges, and how SWIFT intersects with evolving crypto-based payment systems.
Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

(0:00) Introduction

(4:08) What Are Agentic Payments?

(7:29) Machine Accountability

(12:23) Regulation Still Lags

(17:16) Do Rails Replace Swift?

(20:48) Crypto Needs Systems Design

(22:14) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.


Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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