Gm! In today's episode, we're joined by Armani Ferrante, founder and CEO of Backpack, to discuss the evolution of Backpack, tokenized equities, regulatory strategy, and building a crypto-native financial institution. We also explore Solana's growth, market structure, token design, 24/7 stock trading, global financial infrastructure, and the long-term role of tokenized assets and decentralized networks.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:44 ) Armani’s Solana Journey

( 13:28 ) Why Backpack Chose Regulation

( 23:34 ) Building Crypto’s Financial Stack

( 35:38 ) Tokenized Stocks at Scale

( 45:42 ) Tokens, Equity, and Incentives

( 59:03 ) The Future of Tokenized Assets

( 1:09:28 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects