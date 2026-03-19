The Future of Digital Assets | Regulation, Value Accrual, and Token Design

Gm! In today’s round up we are joined by Noah Goldberg of Theia Capital to discuss new SEC guidance distinguishing digital commodities and securities, implications for token design and valuation, and evolving regulatory clarity. We also discuss token versus equity models, KYC tradeoffs, global market access, and whether the industry will shift toward tokenized equity or maintain diverse structures.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:00 ) SEC Framework

( 6:35 ) Market Impact & Value Accrual

( 13:47 ) Token Design & Tradeoffs

( 18:25 ) Onchain Securities & Regulation

( 23:50 ) Market Structure: Public vs. Private

( 28:54 ) Early Tokenization

( 37:28 ) Global Access & KYC

( 48:42 ) Token Models & Endgame

( 1:08:21 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.