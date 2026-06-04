Gm! In today’s episode we discuss recent developments in U.S. cryptocurrency perpetual futures regulation, including CFTC approval of Bitcoin perpetual contracts and implications for centralized and decentralized trading platforms. We also cover a proposed Solana fee mechanism aimed at increasing token burn, before examining the surge in Pokémon card speculation and the growth, economics, and risks of onchain trading card platform Collector Crypt.





Enjoy!

--

Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://x.com/Lightspeedpodhq

Follow Kunal: https://x.com/Kunallegendd

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QHlbNTNS4gc1ZTVh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:34 ) US Perps Go Legit

( 17:20 ) Solana’s Fee Debate

( 26:00 ) Tradeoffs for Users

( 41:13 ) Pokémon Cards Go Parabolic

( 44:04 ) Collector Crypt’s Gacha Boom

( 59:19 ) Valuing the $CARDS Token

( 1:03:02 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.