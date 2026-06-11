Gm! In today’s episode, we discuss Solana’s value accrual challenges, including proposed tokenomics changes, fee burn mechanisms, inflation reduction, and network upgrade timelines. We also examine the release of Anthropic’s Claude Fable model and its implications for software development, cybersecurity, and crypto, before exploring DeFi security risks, protocol valuations, and Michael Saylor’s influence on Bitcoin markets.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 4:19 ) Claude Fable Hits Crypto

( 12:38 ) Is DeFi Still Safe?

( 18:59 ) Valuing Hackable Protocols

( 22:19 ) Saylor Shakes Bitcoin

( 30:06 ) Bitcoin vs Fundamentals

( 34:14 ) Solana Value Accrual

( 40:21 ) Can Solana Charge Rent?

( 46:13 ) Burn vs Issuance

( 51:32 ) Solana’s Upgrade Bottleneck

( 55:57 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.