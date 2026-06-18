Gm! In today’s episode we cover prediction market activity around major sporting events, growing interest in tokenized equities following recent IPOs, the role of platforms like Backpack in bringing stocks onchain, liquidity and market structure challenges, the relationship between tokens and equity, evolving governance models, DeFi use cases for tokenized assets, and the rise of institutional-focused trading infrastructure on Solana.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:22 ) Prediction Markets Chase Sports

( 7:04 ) IPOs Push Stocks Onchain

( 15:10 ) Liquidity Fragmentation Risks

( 25:28 ) Backpack Token Meets Equity

( 32:29 ) Do Tokens Still Matter?

( 37:03 ) Tokens And Equity Converge

( 46:40 ) Equity Collateral In DeFi

( 47:51 ) Solana Trading Frontends Rise

( 56:17 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.