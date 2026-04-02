Gm! In today’s episode, we cover institutional crypto adoption, tokenization, and regulatory developments, along with Blockworks IR and disclosure frameworks. We also explore perpetual markets, product innovation, and trends across DeFi, neobanking, stablecoins, and DePIN as crypto and traditional finance continue to converge.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:59 ) Institutional Bull Market

( 5:20 ) Perps Come to America?

( 9:05 ) Why TTF Matters

( 14:31 ) Blockworks IR Is Live

( 19:30 ) What’s Real at DAS?

( 28:13 ) Crypto Apps Become Neobanks

( 35:50 ) DePIN Finally Scales

( 42:26 ) What’s Crypto’s Next Game?

( 44:41 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.