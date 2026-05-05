Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Aya Kantorovich, Co-CEO of Upshift, to discuss the development of multi-chain vault infrastructure, its origins in onchain prime brokerage, and key lessons from past market failures. We cover security risks, institutional adoption, evolving regulation, cross-chain expansion, and broader trends including 24/7 markets, credit strategies, and tokenized assets.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:24 ) Upshift’s Vault Origin

( 5:41 ) Customer Demand Shapes Product

( 9:18 ) Vault Security and Risk

( 17:49 ) Why Institutions Want Vaults

( 24:53 ) Solana Vault Roadmap

( 32:53 ) Avoiding Mercenary Capital

( 38:32 ) Regulation Gets Easier

( 42:46 ) 24/7 Markets and Perps

( 56:48 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.