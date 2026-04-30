Gm! In today’s episode we discuss Solana’s Q1 performance, highlighting growth in tokenized real-world assets and shifting trading activity. We also cover Pumpfun’s buyback changes, Pumpcade’s token-equity model, and broader challenges in building competitive perpetuals markets on Solana, including liquidity, user acquisition, and infrastructure constraints.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:53 ) RWA Momentum Builds

( 9:17 ) Pump Fun Buyback Burn

( 20:44 ) Pump Cade’s ACE Experiment

( 32:10 ) Solana Perps Debate

( 37:55 ) Bulk’s Validator Sidecar Bet

( 51:31 ) Phoenix’s Onchain Bet

( 53:45 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.