Gm! In this episode, we're joined by Brian Huang, Co-Founder of Glider, to discuss his journey from institutional trading and crypto custody to building an onchain investing platform. We explore the rise of tokenized assets, portfolio automation, chain abstraction, DeFi yield opportunities, risk management, institutional adoption, and the future of personalized investing. Brian also shares Glider's vision for automated investment workflows and the next generation of onchain financial products.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:28 ) Brian’s Crypto Origin

( 3:52 ) Why Glider Exists

( 8:47 ) Wallets Need Better UX

( 13:38 ) Personalized Investing Arrives

( 17:38 ) Automated Strategies

( 24:18 ) Tokenized Stocks Reality Check

( 28:31 ) Abstracting DeFi Complexity

( 33:04 ) Curating Onchain Risk

( 36:39 ) Insurance Tradeoffs

( 43:34 ) Glider’s Roadmap

( 50:28 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.